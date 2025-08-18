Latest on Wakefield drive-by shooting murder investigation: Three men charged with murder

Three men have been charged with murder following a drive-by shooting which took place in Wakefield on Tuesday (August 12).

Brett Stogden died after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on the evening of Tuesday, August 12.

The three men who have been charged are: Marc Carter, aged 19, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, Carter identifies himself as White – North European; Adam Ahmed, aged 20, of Edgemoor Road, Wakefield, Ahmed identifies himself as Asian; and Leyton Davies, aged 27, of Birchtree Close, Wakefield, Davies identifies himself as White – North European.

All three will appear today (Monday) before Leeds Magistrates Court.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1