Part of Doncaster Road in Wakefield is expected to be closed “at least all day” as police continue to investigate a shooting incident which took place yesterday evening (Tuesday).

A police cordon is in place between Sugar Lane to just past Fall Ings Road – along the side of Wakefield Cemetery and blocking off the petrol station to road users – after a man died following a shooting.

Police expect the road to be closed “at least all day.”

A number of police cars are currently on the scene, including a CSI vehicle.

A police cordon is in place on Doncaster Road in Wakefield this morning.

Traffic travelling along Doncaster Road away from the city centre is being diverted along Sugar Lane.

Police were called at 9.43pm yesterday evening to a report a man had been seriously injured following a firearms discharge.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said extensive enquiries are being conducted by its Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, and there is an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area.

It added that further details will be released in due course.