LATEST WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Grossly offensive emails sent to MPs and jail for men banned from city centre

Anthony Barry Parker, aged 64, of Ingram Crescent, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order. Six-month community order with six-week electronic monitoring and six-week curfew, and £95 victim surcharge.

Jenny Roberta Tomlinson, aged 36, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford: Stole Ariel tablets worth £40 from Wilko, Carlton Street, Castleford, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Wilko, and convicted of an offence while subject to a community order. Six-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £40 compensation.

Daniel Glassford, aged 38, of Valley Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield: Handled stolen golf clubs and Bushnell golf sight. Eight-month community order with 21-day programme requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £100 compensation.

Jake Pawson, aged 29, of Cleveland Avenue, Knottingley. Drove a Suzuki off-road motorbike carelessly, without a licence and without insurance on Common Lane. Twelve-month driving ban with 21-day programme requirement, eight-month community order with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 250 hours’ unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge, and £250 costs.

Jadine Riley, aged 35, of Duke of York Street, Portobello, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirement following release from prison. Fined £100.

Alliah Sara Bradshaw, aged 42, of Mill Cottages, Featherstone. Attended, entered or remained on residential premises at Dewsbury Moor against the requirements of a criminal behaviour order and failed to surrender to bail. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.

Niall Pretty, aged 24, of Walton Road, Upton: Took a Ford Ecosport without owner’s consent. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work, and £114 victim surcharge.

Neil Pearson, aged 67, of Valley Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield: Sent emails that were grossly offensive, or of an indecent or menacing character to Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns. Three year restraining orders.

Joanne Lund, aged 50, of Barnsdale Estate, Castleford. Drink drove a Vauxhall Astra on Aketon Road, Castleford. Twenty-month driving ban to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of course, £280 fine, £112 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Kristian James Brown, aged 43, of Gaskell Street, Wakefield: Used racially and religiously aggravated threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on Gaskell Street, Wakefield, possession of cannabis, and possession of amphetamine. Fined £120, £100 compensation, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, aged 33, of Knottingley: Entered Kirkgate in Wakefield city centre in breach of a criminal behaviour order. Fined £80, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Alan Wood, aged 45, of Ferrybridge Road, Castleford: Stole Nivea gift sets worth £180 from Wilko, Castleford, and entered Wilko in breach of a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for six weeks and £154 victim surcharge.