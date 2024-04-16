Latest Wakefield district reports from the courts
Reece Brandon Southern-Franks, aged 20, of Lime Street, South Elmsall. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.
Jason Edwards, aged 37, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.
Carl Jackson, aged 38, of Leeds Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.
Ryan Lelliott, aged 37, of Dunsley Terrace, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £266.
Lukasz Samek, aged 34, of Glebe Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and includes eight weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement to continue.