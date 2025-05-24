Life-saving kits launched across Wakefield and Pontefract in fight against knife crime

Life-saving trauma kits are being launched at venues across Wakefield and Pontefract which could help save a stab victim’s life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen businesses in Wakefield city centre are set to benefit from the kits provided by Wakefield Council to equip them in the event of serious incidents involving knives.

Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Even though we are the safest district in West Yorkshire, we’re making sure our city is ready to respond.

“One life lost through knife crime is one life too many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Lowe , the deputy mayor for policing in West Yorkshire.

“These kits can help save someone’s life while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

“It is important that we raise awareness of knife crime and the ripple effect it can have within communities.

“It affects more people than those directly involved. We want to educate people to make positive choices.”

Alison Lowe, West Yorkshire’s deputy mayor for policing and crime, said: “Ensuring local businesses across the night-time economy are equipped to support communities is a crucial part of our partnership response to knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although this work to tackle serious violence is primarily prevention lead, we must equally be prepared for any eventuality.

This issuing of the kits will coincide with Knife Crime Awareness Week 2025, which runs from May 19 to May 25.

The week is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks and consequences of knife crime, emphasising the importance of personal safety and making positive choices.

Ms Lowe, who also chairs the county’s serious violence executive board, said: “This is why Knife Crime Awareness Week is so important in helping to change attitudes and behaviours, educating our young people around the tragic consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kits will contain a tourniquet, scissors, emergency bandages, six-inch Israeli bandage, emergency blanket and haemostatic gauze pads.

Security and door staff have been given training to ensure that they are prepared to deal with incidents should they occur.

The trauma kits are being given to venues in Wakefield city centre and Pontefract initially.

More businesses could receive the kits in the coming months.

The council is rolling out the kits to venues thanks to £7,000 of funding from the community safety partnership.