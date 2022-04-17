Man, 26, charged over death of cyclist Alan Tankard in Normanton

Alan Tankard.

Lee Beevers, 26 from Normanton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after road accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a vehicle whilst uninsured.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates yesterday morning and was remanded into custody to next appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 13.