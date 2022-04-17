Man, 26, charged over death of cyclist Alan Tankard in Normanton
Police have charged a man in connection with a fatal road traffic collision on Wakefield Road, Normanton on April 13.
By Leanne Clarke
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 9:23 am
Updated
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 9:26 am
Lee Beevers, 26 from Normanton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after road accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a vehicle whilst uninsured.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates yesterday morning and was remanded into custody to next appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 13.
Two people arrested have been released on bail and two people have been released without charge.