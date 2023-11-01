News you can trust since 1852
Man, 27, charged with bank robberies in Ossett and Wakefield city centre

Detectives investigating two bank robberies in Wakefield have charged a man with the offences.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:12 GMT
Michael Hayden Jones, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and appeared before Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday), where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance on November 29.

The charges relate to incidents at the Halifax in Ossett on Monday, October 30 and Yorkshire Building Society in Wakefield on October 26.