Man, 37, remains in police custody following Wakefield death

A man remains in police custody this morning following the death of a man in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:54 am

Officers were called to a property in Buckingham Court at 12.40am yesterday (Sunday,April 10) and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said Enquiries are in their early stages and further information will be provided in due course.