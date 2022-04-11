Man, 37, remains in police custody following Wakefield death
A man remains in police custody this morning following the death of a man in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:54 am
Officers were called to a property in Buckingham Court at 12.40am yesterday (Sunday,April 10) and found a man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A police spokeswoman said Enquiries are in their early stages and further information will be provided in due course.