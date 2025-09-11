Man, 50, charged with outraging public decency following incident in Outwood
A man has been charged with outraging public decency following an incident in the Outwood area of Wakefield on Tuesday.
Fahad Khan, aged 50, of Springhill Close, was charged last night and has been remanded in custody to appear at court today.
The charge relates to an incident on Potovens Lane on Tuesday morning.
Detective Inspector Emma Forrester, of Wakefield District Safeguarding, said: “We are aware that some details of this incident have been shared on social media and that there has understandably been some concern in the local community.
“We take incidents of this nature seriously and would urge anyone who witnesses any concerning behaviour to please report it.”