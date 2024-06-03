Man, 69, arrested following stabbing in Wakefield
A 69-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Wakefield.
Police were called at 4.09pm on Saturday, June 1 to reports of an assault on Moorland Drive, Wakefield.
A 60-year-old man was found with injuries which were consistent with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure to be assessed and his injuries are not life threatening.
A 69-year-old man from Wakefield was arrested in connection to the incident.