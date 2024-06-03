Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 69-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Wakefield.

Police were called at 4.09pm on Saturday, June 1 to reports of an assault on Moorland Drive, Wakefield.

A 60-year-old man was found with injuries which were consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure to be assessed and his injuries are not life threatening.