Man, 69, arrested following stabbing in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:50 BST
A 69-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Wakefield.

Police were called at 4.09pm on Saturday, June 1 to reports of an assault on Moorland Drive, Wakefield.

A 60-year-old man was found with injuries which were consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure to be assessed and his injuries are not life threatening.

A 69-year-old man from Wakefield was arrested in connection to the incident.