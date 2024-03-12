Man and woman charged with murder of man in Rothwell
Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, both of Rothwell, have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates this morning (Tuesday, March 12).
The charges relate to the death of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who passed away in hospital after an incident in Smithson Street, Rothwell at about 10pm on Saturday, March 9.
The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and anyone with information or footage that may assist is asked to contact them on either 101, or by using the Live Chat facility online, quoting Operation Plusfort.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.