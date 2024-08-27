Man and woman in their 20s found with serious injuries after Pontefract town centre assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating an incident in Pontefract town centre in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, August 26) have released images of three men who they would like to identify.

Police received multiple reports from 1.12am of an assault in the Beastfair area of the town.

A scene was established in Star Yard with two people, a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, found to have suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing with CCTV reviewed of the nearby area.

Detectives would like to speak with these three men.

Detectives from Wakefield District CID have identified three men who they would like to identify to speak to about this incident.

If anyone recognises any of these males, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240464498.

Similarly, these males are encouraged to make contact to assist the police with their enquiries. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online.