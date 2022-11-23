Seedy Egunu, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 21.

It relates to an incident at an address on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, on July 20.

