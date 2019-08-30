Man appears in court charged with murder of Rebecca Simpson

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Rebecca Simpson.

Officers were called to Pinderfields Hospital at around 5.30am on Monday regarding Ms Simpson, who had been found with serious head injuries at a house on Smawthorne Grove.

Ricky Knott, 32, of Arnside Close, Castleford, appeared at Leeds Magistrates court this morning.

The 30-year-old, from Castleford, was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for further treatment, but died later on Monday morning.

He is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, September 2.