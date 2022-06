The male was stopped in Valley Gardens on Wednesday following suspicious behaviour that police said involved a child.

He has been bailed with strict conditions which include not to approach any child or enter the gardens off Mayor's Walk.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police via the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or 101 or in an emergency 999 quoting log 964 of 22 June.