Man arrested and witness appeal launched following 'serious' stabbing in Ossett

Officers were called to the town centre yesterday (Sunday) afternoon to a report of an altercation between two men on Towngate.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Ossett.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who can assist ongoing enquiries following an incident on Towngate in Ossett town centre during the afternoon of Sunday, October 27.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to the town centre at about 1.17pm to a report of an altercation between two men outside business near to the Post Office.

“Emergency services attended and located the victim, a man in his 40s, who had suffered a stab injury to his side. He was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“The suspect, described as a man in his 50’s, fled the scene in the aftermath of the assault.”

A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the serious assault and officers have now arrested a man in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody for police questioning today.

Anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240585677.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.