Man arrested at Wakefield house on suspicion of firearms offences

A man has been arrested after a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 6:31 pm
Officers were seen conducting house searches near in the Clarence Park area, off Denby Dale Road, yesterday, Wednesday, July 27.

Witnesses reported the National Police Air Service was spotted supporting ground teams from the NCA as they attended a property close to the park.

An National Crime Agency spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, July 27, NCA officers conducted a number of arrests in the Wakefield and Barnsley areas.

“Two men are currently being held in custody and interviewed in relation to suspected firearms offences.

"A further male arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs has been released on police bail.

“Enquiries continue.”