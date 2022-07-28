Man arrested at Wakefield house on suspicion of firearms offences

Officers were seen conducting house searches near in the Clarence Park area, off Denby Dale Road, yesterday, Wednesday, July 27.

Witnesses reported the National Police Air Service was spotted supporting ground teams from the NCA as they attended a property close to the park.

An National Crime Agency spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, July 27, NCA officers conducted a number of arrests in the Wakefield and Barnsley areas.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were seen conducting house searches near in the Clarence Park area, off Denby Dale Road, yesterday, Wednesday, July 27.

“Two men are currently being held in custody and interviewed in relation to suspected firearms offences.

"A further male arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs has been released on police bail.