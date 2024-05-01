Man arrested following multiple reports of person with a knife during affray incident in Normanton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Wakefield are currently investigating the incident, which took place on Castleford Road, yesterday evening (April 30).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of calls were received reporting that multiple males were involved, one reported to be carrying a knife.
"Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.”
No injuries were reported and enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID.
Anyone with information that may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240231030.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.