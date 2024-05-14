Man arrested in Wakefield city centre for assaulting woman and two police officers
A man was arrested in Wakefield city centre last night following reports of a woman being assaulted.
A police spokesman said that police recieved a report of an assault on Queen Street at 10.30pm last night.
Officers attended and found the man on Westgate, where he was detained and taken into custody.
He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers.
Enquiries are continuing.