Man arrested over Wakefield crash that killed six people including two young girls

Police investigating a road traffic collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley in which six people died have arrested a man.

Emergency services received reports of the collision, which happened near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3.54pm on Sunday afternoon.

Six people, including four adults and two children, died at the scene.

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.

A man was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team have issued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

They also want anyone who may possibly have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.

Emergency services received reports of the collision, which happened near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3:54pm on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.