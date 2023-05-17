Man banned from Castleford town centre for 'persistent anti-social behaviour'

Nicholas Gordon, 40, of Lower Mickletown, Methley, was given the order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on May 11 following joint action by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

The CBO prevents Mr Gordon from entering Castleford town centre except when attending pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must not enter the Wilkos store, Carlton Street, Castleford, Peacocks, Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, or remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district.

The CBO prevents him from entering Castleford town centre except when attending pre-arranged appointments

The CBO remains in force until midnight May 10 2025. Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Inspector Andrew Dickinson of Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Mr Gordon has been involved in persistent anti-social behaviour and criminality, and we have been working with our partners at Wakefield Council to assist them in securing this order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The order was taken out to prevent further instances of anti-social behaviour or crime by Mr Gordon, whilst allowing him to access support and advice from the services within Castleford.