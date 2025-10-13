Man charged following assault at Red Lion pub in Wakefield
A man has been charged following an assault at the Red Lion pub on Batley Road in Wakefield last week.
Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield, has been charged with S20 GBH following the incident which took place on Thursday (October 9).
Mannion has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday).
Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.23pm on Thursday (October 9) to a report of an assault at the pub on Batley Road.
Police found a man in his 60s had suffered a head injury, and he was taken to hospital.