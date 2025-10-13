A man has been charged following an assault at the Red Lion pub on Batley Road in Wakefield last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield, has been charged with S20 GBH following the incident which took place on Thursday (October 9).

Mannion has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.23pm on Thursday (October 9) to a report of an assault at the pub on Batley Road.

Police found a man in his 60s had suffered a head injury, and he was taken to hospital.