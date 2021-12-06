.

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a house on Millgate, Ackworth, at 1.35pm on Sunday (Dec 5)

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a 55-year-old man received medical treatment at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are continuing into the cause of the blaze."