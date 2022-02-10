Man had his fingers 'blown off' in revenge shotgun attack at caravan park, jury told

Three men have gone on trial accused of attempted murder over the incident at a caravan park in Tingley.

Leeds Crown Court heard how two men suffered life changing injuries following a series of tit-for-tat attacks when violence erupted at a Christening party.

John Elvidge QC, prosecuting, said a series of violent incidents took place on the afternoon of Sunday, August 8 last year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court heard how a shooting took place at the caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley, on August 8 last year.

Mr Elvidge said Richard Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie and cousin Shaun McDermott set off on a "planned expedition" to the caravan park close to the M62 at Dunningley Lane.

The prosecutor said: "That team was led by Richard Bathie.

"He was driving a JCB style vehicle and it was followed in convoy by Joshua Bathie and Shaun McDermott in a white Mercedes flat-back truck.

"This joint enterprise was the culmination of a series of violent incidents which began about 4.30pm on the Sunday afternoon."

Low Fold Farm, Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley.

The jury was told the first incident took place at the Christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club, Dewsbury.

McDermott, Joshua Bathie and others attacked one of the guests, Patrick Doran, beating him up in the car park on a road nearby.

Mr Elvidge said the attack led to a second incident later that day on the driveway of a house beside the Hare and Hounds pub, Batley Road, West Ardsley, the home of McDermott's parents.

Mr Doran and his cousin, William Price, drove to the area and attacked McDermott with a bottle.

Dunningley Lane.

McDermott was struck over the head with the weapon.

Mr Doran and Mr Price then drove back to where they lived at the caravan park at Dunningley Lane.

The prosecutor said: "Mr McDermott sought reinforcements to get revenge and they arrived, bare-chested and fired up, in the form of Richard Bathie and Joshua Bathie."

The court heard that Joshua Bathie said he was going to "kill them" and Richard Bathie said he was going to get his gun.

Mr Elvidge continued: "These were not empty or idle threats.

"They went back to the Bathie's farm where they collected lethal weapons, including a shotgun, which they took with them back to the caravan park where the targets of their anger lived with their families."

CCTV footage from the Bathie's farm, on Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, showed the father and son walking around bare-chested.

Jurors were shown images of Joshua Bathie carrying a shotgun and his father backing the JCB digger out of a farm building.

They also armed themselves with a "scythe-style weapon" and a machete.

Mr Elvidge said: "What was about to happen was a premeditated attack using weapons, including a loaded gun".

The court heard the three defendants drove to the caravan park where Richard Bathie used the digger to block the exit.

All three men then got out of the vehicles carrying the shotgun and weapons.

Witnesses described a series of "rapid and shocking events" then taking place.

The windows of cars parked alongside caravans were smashed.

The double-barrelled shotgun was discharged, re-loaded and fired again.

McDermott was seen holding the gun and firing it at Mr Price as he tried to grab the barrel during a scuffle.

Mr Doran told police after the incident that he was slashed with a machete by Joshua Bathie when the men first entered the caravan park

He said McDermott then pointed the weapon at his chest.

Mr Elvidge said: "Mr Doran put his hand up and took the weight of the shot and fingers were blown off his hand."

A second shot was then aimed at his groin.

The Bathies and McDermott drove back to the farm on Woodhouse Lane where it is alleged a fourth defendant, Edward Senior, helped them dispose of the gun by hiding it under a stack of hay bales.

The weapon was recovered by the police.

Mr Doran and Mr Price suffered life-changing injuries in the incident and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Mr Price suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm.

Mr Doran had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated.

He also suffered wounds to his upper thigh and groin.

Mr Elvidge told the jury: "It was only by luck not judgement that both survived.

"The prosecution case is that Shaun McDermott was directly responsible for firing the gun at the victims with the intention to kill them.

"Although Mr McDermott fired that gun, the others were in the team.

"Richard Bathie and Joshua Bathie intended to assist and encourage the shooting.

"The prosecution say they each shared the intention that the gun should be used to kill."

Shaun McDermott, 35, of Batley Road, Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 19, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Joshua Bathie also pleads not guilty to having a bladed article.

Edward Senior, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Tingley, pleads not guilty to assisting an offender.