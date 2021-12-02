Man handed £3K fine after attacking police horse with hammer
A man has been handed a £3,000 fine after he admitted attacking a police horse with a hammer.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:07 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:08 am
Robert Graham Harland, previously denied causing unnecessary suffering to the animal, named George, at Carr Gate in Wakefield but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last week.
The incident happened on December 12 last year.
The 54-year-old, of Skipton Road in Felliscliffe, Harrogate, was also told he must pay £275 costs.