Man left in critical condition after assault in Wakefield

Police tape

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that took place in Wakefield during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers received a report of a man who had been found unconscious with a head injury in Westgate, Wakefield at 5.48am.

Officers attended the location and the man, believed to be aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

He is now said to be in a critical condition.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information or footage which may assist them to come forward.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0378 of 16/8.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.