Man left in critical condition after assault in Wakefield

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Aug 2025, 09:12 BST
Police tapeplaceholder image
Police tape
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that took place in Wakefield during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers received a report of a man who had been found unconscious with a head injury in Westgate, Wakefield at 5.48am.

Most Popular

Officers attended the location and the man, believed to be aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

He is now said to be in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information or footage which may assist them to come forward.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0378 of 16/8.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice