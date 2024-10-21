Man left in life-threatening condition following hit-and-run at Normanton petrol station

Police were called at 2:22am yesterday, to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after being hit by a car at a petrol station in Normanton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim is in hospital in a life-threatening condition following the incident, which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, October 20).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 2:22am to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road, Normanton, to a report that a staff member had been hit by a vehicle after coming out of the shop to stop the driver of a black Audi who was driving off without paying for their fuel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has left a man who was doing his job in hospital in a critical condition.

“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those involved and are keen to speak with anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries.”

Information can be passed to Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571263.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.