Man left seriously injured following incident involving '30 people with weapons' in Wakefield city centre
Senior officers at Wakefield District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.
The order covers an area Kirkgate Train Station, Wakefield College, Pinderfields Hospital and Eastmoor estate.
The authorisation came into effect at 11pm on March 14 for an initial 24 hours and its continuation will be subject to regular reviews.
It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
It follows an incident on Friday (March 14) just after 7pm, on Kirkgate, where officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance involving around 30 people with weapons.
A man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.
Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.
Wakefield CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.
Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the community.
Anyone who witnessed the disturbance is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1540 of March 14.