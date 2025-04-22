Man left with serious head injuries following assault by three men in Normanton

Police were called to the incident on South Street on Sunday night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Normanton.

Wakefield District CID is continuing to conduct enquiries into the incident, which happened on South Street, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday (April 20).

It occurred after the victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted on the street in an incident involving three men who had pulled up on the scene in a white van.

They then made off in the van, leaving the male with serious head injuries.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and continues to receive treatment.

Prior to the attack, suspects in the case had been involved in a verbal dispute involving the victim and others in the St John’s Terrace Working Men’s Club.

Officers have now arrested a man on suspicion of assault and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the assault, the prior incident in the pub, or has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250221737.

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat to anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.