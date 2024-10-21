Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Wakefield city centre assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is being treated in hospital with potential life-threatening injuries following an assault in Wakefield city centre yesterday.

Police were called Almsgate at 1.54am (Sunday) where a man was being treated by paramedics after being in an altercation with another man at around 1pm.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist police in their enquiries, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571315.