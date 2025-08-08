Man seriously injured in machete attack in Crofton this afternoon

A man has been seriously assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes in Wakefield this afternoon (Friday, August 8).

Police received a number of reports from 1.40pm today that a man had been assaulted in Crofton.

Enquiries are in their early stages, but it is understood there was a collision involving two cars on High Street near to Lo’s Pharmacy, before a man was assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes.

The man has been taken to hospital.

His injuries are described as serious but are not understood to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Fiona Allan said: “I understand the concern that an incident of this nature will cause in the local community.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are dedicating significant resources to investigating this incident to ensure that those involved are identified and arrested.

“We will also have an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide further reassurance to residents.

“We know there will be a lot of talk and speculation in the community about what has happened but what we need now is for people to come forward to report anything that could help us with our enquiries.

“A vehicle understood to have been used by the suspects was left at the scene. A further vehicle which we believe was used by the suspects to leave Crofton has been found abandoned in Sharlston Common.

“I would urge anyone who has seen anything in the Crofton or Sharlston Common areas which they believe could be connected to this incident to please report it.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the ongoing enquiries into this serious assault is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250452681.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.