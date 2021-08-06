Man suffers serious head injuries in Wakefield city centre attack

The incident happened outside the Blind Pig pub on the Bull Ring at around 10pm, and the area remains cordoned off this morning with a crime scene tent in place.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are on-going at this time.

The scene this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, reference 1809 of August 5.