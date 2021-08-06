Man suffers serious head injuries in Wakefield city centre attack

A man was attacked in Wakefield city centre last night and was left with serious head injuries.

By Nick Frame
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:32 am

The incident happened outside the Blind Pig pub on the Bull Ring at around 10pm, and the area remains cordoned off this morning with a crime scene tent in place.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are on-going at this time.

The scene this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, reference 1809 of August 5.

The crime scene tent on the Bull Ring.