Man to appear in court over multiple burglaries in Eastmoor and Ossett
A man from Pontefract will be appearing at Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with four burglaries at properties in Eastmoor and Ossett.
Daniel Kaye, 40, of Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle from one these properties, with the car keys targeted and the vehicle subsequently stolen.
The charges relate to two offences in Ossett on January 19 and two offences in Wakefield on January 23.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Friday,January 26)