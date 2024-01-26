Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Kaye, 40, of Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle from one these properties, with the car keys targeted and the vehicle subsequently stolen.

The charges relate to two offences in Ossett on January 19 and two offences in Wakefield on January 23.