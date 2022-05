Leon Knowles, 29, is accused of targeting the Premier store on Moorhouse Grove, Stanley on April 1.

Knowles, of Bowman Street, Wakefield, was remanded in custody, and his trial date set for September 28.

Two other defendants, Rahmats Gindra, 30, of Ivy Grove, Wakefield, and Dace Paplauska, 30, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield, have admitted the robbery.

The shop in Stanley.