Man wanted by police in connection with Wakefield burglary

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Police investigating a burglary in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate this man.

Officers want to speak to Christopher Lee Mosby, 36, in connection with an offence in the Horbury Road area earlier this month.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Mosby, who is described as being of slim build with short brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has a tattoos of a smiley face on his left forearm and dots on the knuckles of his left hand.

Police want to speak with Christopher Lee Mosby.placeholder image
Police want to speak with Christopher Lee Mosby.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield police online at Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250349557.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice