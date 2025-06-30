Man wanted by police in connection with Wakefield burglary
Officers want to speak to Christopher Lee Mosby, 36, in connection with an offence in the Horbury Road area earlier this month.
Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Mosby, who is described as being of slim build with short brown hair.
He has a tattoos of a smiley face on his left forearm and dots on the knuckles of his left hand.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield police online at Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250349557.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.