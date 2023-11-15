Police in Wakefield have issued images of a man they would like to identify regarding serious assaults and robbery.

Do you know him?

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to this man regarding serious assaults in Park Lodge Lane on September 1 and a robbery in Lower Warrengate on the same day.

If you can help with identifying him then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230487755.

