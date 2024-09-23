Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are seeking the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a man who officers would like to speak to in connection with multiple shoplifting offences in Horbury and Ossett.

Mark Sellars, 44, is also wanted for failing to answer bail.

His last known address was in Horbury, but he also has links to Barnsley.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of skinny build, with tattoos on his left and right arms and a tattoo of a green eye pattern on his right hand.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield Integrated Offender Management team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240471392.