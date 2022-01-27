Man wanted in connection with assault in Wakefield

Police are wanting so speak to Ashley Atkinson.

Ashley Atkinson is 34 years old and is believed to currently reside in the Barnsley area.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He has several tattoos – including tear drops on both sets of knuckles.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are continuing to make enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210650979.