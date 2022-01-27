Man wanted in connection with assault in Wakefield
Police investigating an assault in Wakefield are wanting to speak to this man in connection with the incident.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 1:04 pm
Ashley Atkinson is 34 years old and is believed to currently reside in the Barnsley area.
He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.
He has several tattoos – including tear drops on both sets of knuckles.
Officers are continuing to make enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210650979.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.