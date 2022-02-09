Man wanted in connection with numerous offences including robbery, burglary and harassment

Mason Rumney, 30, is wanted for in connection with a robbery, burglary and harassment offences committed within Knottingley and Pontefract.

Rumney, of no fixed abode, is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to frequent Pontefract, Knottingley and Wakefield.

