Man wanted in connection with numerous offences including robbery, burglary and harassment
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information on the whereabouts of man wanted for numerous offences.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:22 pm
Mason Rumney, 30, is wanted for in connection with a robbery, burglary and harassment offences committed within Knottingley and Pontefract.
Rumney, of no fixed abode, is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is believed to frequent Pontefract, Knottingley and Wakefield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13210671932 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.