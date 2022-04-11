Man wanted in connection with Pontefract town centre assault
Police are appealing for the public's help in reporting any sightings of a Pontefract man who is wanted for assault.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:28 pm
Levi Douglas, 24, is wanted for an assault in Pontefract town centre last October which left another man with facial injuries.
Numerous enquiries have been made to locate and arrest Levi for this offence.
Anyone who has seen Levi or who has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield District Investigations Team either by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13210521491.