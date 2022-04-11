Man wanted in connection with Pontefract town centre assault

Levi Douglas, 24, is wanted for an assault in Pontefract town centre last October which left another man with facial injuries.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate and arrest Levi for this offence.

Anyone who has seen Levi or who has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield District Investigations Team either by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13210521491.