Man wanted in connection with Wakefield burglary
Police are wanting to speak to this man in relation to a burglary in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:27 am
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:28 am
Officers have made numerous enquiries to locate Tony Brooks, who is 35 and described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of proportionate build.
He has a tattoo of a star on his left wrist and the name ‘Charlene’ tattooed on his neck.
If you have any information about his whereabouts then please contact Wakefield District Police on 101, or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.