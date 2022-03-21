Man wanted in connection with Wakefield burglary

Officers have made numerous enquiries to locate Tony Brooks, who is 35 and described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of proportionate build.

He has a tattoo of a star on his left wrist and the name ‘Charlene’ tattooed on his neck.

If you have any information about his whereabouts then please contact Wakefield District Police on 101, or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

