Man wanted in relation to multiple burglary and theft offences
Police are appealing for information to help locate Mason Rumney who is wanted on recall to prison.
Rumney, 32, is known in the Knottingley and Castleford areas and is wanted in relation to a sentence for multiple offences of burglary and theft.
Despite extensive enquiries officers have not yet been able to locate him and are appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone who can assist officers with locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by going online at via the Live Chat quoting reference 13240223382.