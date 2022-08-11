Man wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of release

Flanagan, who is 32-years-old and from Dewsbury, was released from prison earlier this year after serving part of a sentence for an assault.
He has been recalled as he is believed to have breached the conditions of his release.
Flanagan is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.
He has connections to the Wakefield district and is known to frequent both the Wakefield and Pontefract areas.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police are making enquiries to locate Flanagan and ask anyone who has any information that may help them find him is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police LiveChat facility on the their website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.