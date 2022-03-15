Man who flew drone over police station initially detained over suspected 'terrorist offences'

The rear of Ossett Police Station.

Officers attended the incident to the rear of the station on Ventnor Way on the morning of March 8, following reports of a man behaving suspiciously by flying the camera-fitted device.

A 30-minute video of the incident was then posted on social media.

It shows the man with the drone being approached by an officer and quizzed about he was doing before being ordered to bring the drone down.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it lands, the man is then put in handcuffs and told he is being detained.

When quizzed about why he is filming, he tells the officer he is making a film about the police working.

In a second video he posted online later that day, the man says he was eventually arrested for breach of the peace and taken to Normanton Police Station, but was not interviewed or charged and released later the same day.

A spokesman for the police said: "Police are trained to show professional curiosity when suspicious behaviour occurs, particularly outside sensitive locations such as police stations.