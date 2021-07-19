Man's body found in Castleford

Police are guarding a street at Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford after receiving a report at 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday) that a man had been found dead.

By Julie Marshall
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:08 pm

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man, who is believed to be in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"A scene remains in place this morning and patrols of the area have been increased."

Police are investigating
Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford, where a body has been found