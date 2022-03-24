Man's street death 'not suspicious', detectives now say
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Allerton Bywater have now concluded their enquiries and do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
Craig Griffiths, 43, from Normanton, was found unconscious in the street in Wedgewood Close shortly before 6.45am on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was subsequently pronounced dead that evening.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have been carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Helen Steele said: “We have now looked in very close detail at the circumstances surrounding Craig’s death and are not treating it as suspicious. We will be submitting a file to the Coroner.
“We have had a positive response to our appeal for sightings to assist in building up a fuller picture of his movements, and we are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information.”