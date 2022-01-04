Masked men armed with guns and knives stab man in Allerton Bywater home
A man was stabbed during an aggravated burglary in Allerton Bywater this morning.
At 12.23am police received a call reporting that four masked men, armed with guns and knives, had broken into an address in Sirocco Avenue, Allerton Bywater, and threatened the occupants, demanding money.
A man in his 20s had received a stab wound to the leg.
Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and search the area for the suspects.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but not life threatening.
He has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220003587 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111