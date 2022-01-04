Masked men armed with guns and knives stab man in Allerton Bywater home

Four masked men, armed with guns and knives, had broken into an address in Sirocco Avenue this morning.

At 12.23am police received a call reporting that four masked men, armed with guns and knives, had broken into an address in Sirocco Avenue, Allerton Bywater, and threatened the occupants, demanding money.

A man in his 20s had received a stab wound to the leg.

Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and search the area for the suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but not life threatening.

He has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A scene remains in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.