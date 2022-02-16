Masked robber held sharp object to women's neck in Knottingley attempted robbery
Detectives are appealing for information following the attempted robbery of a woman in Knottingley.
It happened at around midnight on Monday, January 3, in a ginnel to the side of The Winston pub, leading to Womersley Road.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, felt a sharp object against her neck and then a male voice asking her for her purse.
The victim said she had pepper spray and the male has left empty-handed, heading into the Broomhill Estate.
The suspect is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with a local accent. He was wearing a black balaclava.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220002381.