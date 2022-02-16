Masked robber held sharp object to women's neck in Knottingley attempted robbery

It happened at around midnight on Monday, January 3, in a ginnel to the side of The Winston pub, leading to Womersley Road.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, felt a sharp object against her neck and then a male voice asking her for her purse.

The victim said she had pepper spray and the male has left empty-handed, heading into the Broomhill Estate.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with a local accent. He was wearing a black balaclava.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious.