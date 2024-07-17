Men from Wakefield, Dewsbury and Batley to appear in court charged with sex offences

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
Five men will appear before magistrates tomorrow after being charged as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of women in Kirklees.

The men have been charged with a variety of mainly sexual offences as part of an enquiry into the sexual abuse of female victims, predominantly in the Dewsbury and Batley areas, between 1989 and 2000.

The allegations against five of the defendants involve offences committed against a single female victim in the Kirklees area between 1992 and 2000.

Those five men are due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Thursday, July 18.

Five men will appear before magistrates tomorrow after being charged as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of women in Kirklees.

They are: Jagtar Sahota, 63, from Wakefield will appear charged with 12 offences of rape, 11 offences of indecent assault and an offence of assault.

Zahid Hussain, 46, from Dewsbury will appear charged with six offences of indecent assault.

Basharat Wali, 45, from Dewsbury will appear charged with four offences of indecent assault.

Mohammed Kashif Sattar, 46, from Dewsbury will appear charged with two offences of indecent assault.

Mohammed Chhibda, 47, from Batley will appear charged with two offences of indecent assault.

A sixth man, Yusuf Kayat, 54, from Dewsbury, meanwhile, is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court in January 2025 after pleading not guilty to 17 offences against another female victim.

Those offences include rape and indecent assault.

Charges in all cases were authorised by the CPS following consultation with them.

Police take all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and continue to urge anyone who may have been a victim of such offending, either recently or perhaps many years ago, to come forward and contact authorities.

