More than 250 arrests for drink driving made in West Yorkshire

More than 250 motorists suspected of being over the limit for drink or drugs were arrested in West Yorkshire during December.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Limit, a national initiative aimed at reducing the number of those killed or seriously injured on the roads at a time of the year when there tends to be an increase in collisions where drink or drug use is a factor.

The operation in West Yorkshire saw a total of 279 motorists arrested. 186 for suspected drink driving and 93 for suspected drug driving.

The highest daily total of drink driving arrests in West Yorkshire this year took place on December 8 and 22 (13 arrests), while the highest daily total of drug driving arrests happened on December 6, with seven motorists arrested.

Drivers Being Stopped During Operation.

Some of those arrested under this operation have since appeared at court.

One motorist was banned from driving for 36 months, while another was fined a total of £673.

Chief Inspector James Farrar, head of the Roads Policing Unit at West Yorkshire Police, said: “This operation - which is specifically for December - may now have concluded, but the fact remains – there is no excuse for drink or drug driving and we will continue to stop motorists where we have reason to do so.

“While the number of those arrested has fallen slightly this year, the issue of drink and drug driving on our roads clearly remains an issue and we will continue to work with our partners to make the roads of West Yorkshire safer.

“Some of those motorists arrested have already had action taken against them, and the others can expect to face sanctions as their offences are processed.

“I hope that our ‘12 Excuses’ campaign has again had a positive impact, and that people will remember our messages when going out – regardless of what time of year it is.

“I would also like to say ‘thank you’ to those people who acted responsibly when going out over the last month. It is people like you who are helping to make our roads safer.”